Noah Williams talks with Pac-12 Networks after WSU's victory over Seattle U

Pac-12 Networks’ Greg Heister and Eldridge Recasner follow-up with student-athlete Noah Williams after Washington State men's basketball's 79-61 victory over Seattle University on Friday, Nov. 12 in Pullman. Williams put together 13 points, on 6-of-10 shooting from the field, while adding seven rebounds. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.