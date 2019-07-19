Noah Togiai named to 2019 Mackey Award Watch List

Anyone else getting the college football itch lately? Well, us too.

With all these preseason award watch lists coming out this week, another Oregon State Beaver lands on one of these lists.

Beavers tight end Noah Togiai lands on the 2019 Mackey Award Watch List that recognizes the nation's best tight end.

Throughout his career in Corvallis, Togiai has been a bright spot for the Beavers' offense. He was one of four true freshmen to play his freshman year back in 2015. That season, he started five games.

In 2016, Togiai suffered a season-ending knee-injury and was greatly missed on the field.

When Togiai found himself back onto the playing field in 2017 (redshirt sophomore), he lead Oregon State with 461 receiving yards and 34 receptions. At 6-4, 241-pounds and large hands, Togiai presents an absolute mismatch on the field for opposing defenses.

Noah Togiai with the catch and he's tough to tackle. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/Zvc5KOkRBg — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 4, 2017

Coming into his last season, he is averaging 11 yards per catch.

