Noah Togiai and Gus Lavaka on Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award watch list

On Tuesday morning the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced its opening list of players in the running for the 2019 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.

Among the 62 players on the watch list were two Oregon State Beavers: Senior offensive lineman Gus Lavaka and senior tight end Noah Togiai.

Lavaka has appeared in 34 games for the Beavers, making 31 starts, including 26 straight. He was a freshman All-American in 2016 and was named to the All-Pac-12 Second-Team this preseason. Lavaka is also on the Outland Trophy watch list, an award given annually to the nation's best interior lineman.

Togiai has appeared in 32 games for the Beavers, including 25 starts. For his career, he has 58 receptions for 642 yards and seven touchdowns. Togiai is also on the Mackay Award watch list, an award given annually to the nation's best tight end

The five finalists for this year's Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on December 5th, with the winner being announced on December 17th.

Former University of Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota won the inaugural award in 2014 and was followed by University of Notre Dame's Ronnie Stanley in 2015, University of Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau in 2016, Washington State defensive end Hercules Mata'afa in 2017, and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa last season.

Oregon State opens the 2019 season Friday, August. 30 vs. Oklahoma State at Reser Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM.

