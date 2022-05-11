Noah Syndergaard takes apparent shot at Mets after Angels no-hitter

Noah Syndergaard with Angels 2022

Noah Syndergaard appeared to take a shot at the Mets after Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers tossed a no-hitter on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In an Instagram story where Syndergaard re-grammed the Angels' celebration of the no-no, Syndergaard wrote "this is what a 'real' no hitter looks like."

The comment was an apparent dig at the Mets, who used five pitchers to throw a combined no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29 at Citi Field.

Syndergaard, who left the Mets for the Angels as a free agent this past offseason while rejecting New York's qualifying offer, was upset with the Mets shortly after departing.

Before Syndergaard agreed to a one-year deal with the Angels worth $21 million, he did not give the Mets the opportunity to match or exceed it. But that didn't stop Syndergaard's camp from complaining about "radio silence" from the Mets.



During the 2021 season, Syndergaard repeatedly expressed his desire to return to the Mets, and said late in the season that he would be grateful if the Mets made him the qualifying offer -- hinting that he would accept it.

After leaving the Mets, Syndergaard also cited the "uncertainty" surrounding them at the time.

Syndergaard is pitching well for the Angels this season, with a 2.45 ERA (3.37 FIP) and 1.05 WHIP in 29.1 innings over five starts, but he's doing it without his regular high-octane fastball.

Syndergaard's fastball this season is averaging 94.1 mph (it averaged 97.7 mph before his Tommy John surgery), and he is striking out a career-low 6.44 per 9 (his career average is 9.61).