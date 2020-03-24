Noah Syndergaard’s injury changes NL East now and later

A jolt of bad news Tuesday shifted the National League East this year and beyond.



New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard has a torn ulnar collateral ligament and will undergo Tommy John surgery, the team announced. He may not be back on a major-league mound until the All-Star break in 2021.



It's devastating news for the Mets. They constructed a top three in their rotation -- Jacob deGrom, Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman -- to compete with the pitching-heavy Nationals. They also thought their staff would allow them to tussle with Atlanta and reach the postseason.



Fangraphs listed the Mets with a 46 percent chance to enter the playoffs before the Syndergaard news. That was fifth-best in the National League. Now, they are scrambling for a solution for when the 2020 season starts and beyond.



The Nationals will take note of this injury beyond its obvious in-division implications. Syndergaard often handled them during his career: a 3.15 ERA with 100 strikeouts in 97 innings against Washington, which included a 2.65 ERA in five starts last season.



In the short term, New York will bump Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello into more important pitching positions. Steven Matz can round out the rotation. New York's rotation falls from one of the better in baseball to solid. But, if losing Syndergaard costs the Mets two wins, it could be the difference between a postseason spot and staying home. The division is projected to be so tight, its winner may only come away with 88-90 wins. Which means becoming one of the two wild-card teams will be all the more difficult while teams in the weaker Central and West pile up wins against lesser competition.



The timing of Syndergaard's injury fits the Mets' persona. Strange things seem to follow the organization. It recently went through an injury saga with Yoenis Cespedes who fractured his ankle after "stepping into a hole after an interaction with a wild boar," according to the New York Post. And, Syndergaard is now joining an infamous list of derailed potential at Citi Field.



Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, Matz, Zack Wheeler, and deGrom all will be on the Tommy John list once the surgery is complete. It's an unfortunate legacy added to Tuesday.





























Story continues

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE NATIONALS NEWS:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Noah Syndergaards injury changes NL East now and later originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington