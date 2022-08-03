Noah Syndergaard is clearly pumped to be in Philadelphia

Syndergaard's first tweets as a Phillie are just spot-on originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Noah Syndergaard just arrived in Philadelphia, but the 29-year-old trade deadline acquisition is wasting absolutely no time endearing himself to the Phillies' fanbase.

Syndergaard was acquired Tuesday in a trade deadline swap with the Angels that sent Mickey Moniak to Los Angeles. Syndergaard, 29, has had a solid-if-unspectacular bounce back season after appearing in just two games across 2020 and 2021.

But it's his elite Internet game that is stealing the show for Phillies fans so far.

After the trade became official Tuesday, Syndergaard took to Twitter to announce his move with a perfectly on-brand Philly pander, stealing a move from Bryce Harper's book: he made a joke about the Phanatic.

Syndergaard harkened back to his days with the Mets and one specific run-in he had with the Phanatic five and a half years ago when the righty decided to run off with the Phanatic's ATV:

Looks like Thor is going to have to mend some fences with the Phillies' iconic mascot. I'm sure Harper will happily broker a peace treaty.

Syndergaard has also already changed his profile picture on Twitter to a Phillies jersey swap photoshop, and he changed his header to a photo of the cast of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia", so yeah, you could say the guy is excited to be heading East to the best city in the country.

In perfect Always Sunny fashion, actor and Philly guy Rob McElhenney dusted off a classic and penned a tweet to Syndergaard, patterned after his iconic letter to Chase Utley from Season 5:

Dear @Noahsyndergaard I feel like I can call you @Noahsyndergaard cause you and me are so alike. I know I can't throw as fast as you but I think you'd be impressed with my speed. I like your hair. Welcome to Philadelphia. — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) August 3, 2022

And Syndergaard came prepared with his own response, a clip of him throwing at Utley during Utley's days with the Dodgers:

The dude's Twitter game is unmatched, and I am impressed.

If Syndergaard can make his starts count the rest of the way, he has Cult Hero potential in Philly. Something to watch.