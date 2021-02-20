Noah Syndergaard calls out Trevor Bauer for spurning Mets to sign with Dodgers

New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard isn't happy Trevor Bauer signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Syndergaard took a shot at Bauer on Twitter on Friday, criticizing Bauer's decision and apology to Mets fans.

Syndergaard didn't mention Bauer by name, but it was clear who Syndergaard was going after.

And then he said......”I’m sorry I chose another team but I’ll donate to your charities!” https://t.co/Kxkje5Uqn2 — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) February 20, 2021

After signing with the Dodgers, Bauer issued an apology to Mets fans for getting their hopes up. Bauer was reportedly deciding between both teams when a page from Bauer's website went up indicating Bauer had signed with New York. The link was quickly taken down, but fans spread it around social media immediately. Bauer vowed to donate to New York charities to make up for the error.

Trevor Bauer responds to Noah Syndergaard

Since Bauer is always online, you know he responded to Syndergaard's barb. Bauer attempted to call out Syndergaard for the way he's treated fans in the past. The two exchanged a few more tweets before Syndergaard told Bauer to "bring a drone and your mixtape" next time the two meet.

You bring a drone and your mixtape and it’s a deal. #takeajokebro https://t.co/iAPPv3Kj0e — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) February 20, 2021

Syndergaard also criticized Bauer for not being able to take a joke.

Bauer has a history of getting into spats on Twitter. Some of those have turned nasty, as Bauer has engaged in cyber-harassment. His actions caused some teams to think twice about signing Bauer during the offseason despite winning the Cy Young award in 2020.

Friday's back-and-forth with Syndergaard didn't veer into that territory, but it's further evidence nothing good comes from Bauer tweeting.

