Noah Shannon signs undrafted free agent deal with Las Vegas Raiders

After missing the 2023 college football season with a yearlong suspension in connection to the NCAA’s gambling probe into Iowa football, Noah Shannon can officially get back to playing football.

The 6-foot, 289 pound defensive tackle signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Shannon appeared in 42 games and started 28 during his time in Iowa City. The Aurora, Ill, product tallied 107 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble during his Iowa career.

Shannon was cleared to practice at one point during Iowa’s 2023 season, but his appeal to the yearlong suspension was denied by the NCAA. It was a frustrating end to a very productive Hawkeye playing career.

After his appeal was denied, Shannon served as a student assistant last season with the Hawkeyes.

“Unfortunately, we received some disappointing news, very disappointing news regarding Noah’s appeal to the NCAA and it was denied, so that thing puts it to rest. I’m not quite sure what went into the decision, but what I can tell you is that Noah’s just a tremendous young man, has been.

“Came back for his sixth year and just a highly respected leader in our locker room and certainly with our coaching staff. I feel very, very unfortunate and our goal is to keep him with the program, keep him close, have him remain as a part of the team. Obviously, he can’t play, but he’s run a heck of a race and we’re just really disappointed with this whole thing. He’s been honest throughout this whole process, very transparent and I think about as honest as you can be. One thing I do want to emphasize, he did not break any laws at all,” Ferentz said back in September when Shannon’s appeal was denied.

While that chapter was incredibly disappointing, Hawkeye fans will be excited to see Shannon get a professional opportunity with a storied franchise like the Raiders.

