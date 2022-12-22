Noah Sewell will skip Oregon’s bowl game, join his brothers in the NFL in 2023

Oregon middle linebacker Noah Sewell will enter the 2023 NFL draft and make his family 4-for-4 in producing brothers who play pro football.

Sewell is the brother of Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Saints practice squad linebacker Nephi Sewell and Philadelphia Stars linebacker Gabriel Sewell. Noah is viewed as a mid-round pick and the most talented of the three Sewell brothers who play linebacker, although not quite the kind of prospect as Penei, who was an All-American and No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The Sewells’ father moved the family from American Samoa to Utah largely because he saw how much talent his four sons had for football and thought they’d have better opportunities on the mainland, and Noah said his own entry into the NFL will be the culmination of everything his family has worked for.

“My family came to the U.S. more than 10 years ago to follow a dream,” Sewell wrote in a statement. “Today, I am following a personal dream I have had since I was a child. I have watched my three older brothers play professionally, and now it is my turn. After three memorable years at Oregon, I am officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

The 6-foot-2, 243-pound Sewell was a three-year starter at Oregon.

