Noah Sewell “looked good” at Oregon Football practice on Monday

It’s never a good sign or feeling to see a player get carted off the field, but that was reality when Oregon Ducks freshman linebacker Noah Sewell went down with a right leg injury in the third quarter last Saturday vs. the UCLA Bruins.

The five-star freshman linebacker was off to a strong first year in an Oregon uniform. Against UCLA, Sewell popped the ball free from Bruins quarterback Chase Griffin which was recovered brilliantly by safety Verone McKinley III.

Unfortunately, injuries can happen at any moment on the gridiron, and Sewell suffered what looked like a significant right leg injury. He was carted off the field, but then seen in a boot and crutches on the sidelines cheering on his team.

When a player gets carted off the field, one may jump to conclusions of a serious injury paired with missed time in the future.

But this young linebacker from Orem, Utah is built different.

On Monday, head coach Mario Cristobal said that Sewell was back at practice and that everything “looked normal.”

“Noah looks good. He practiced today and looks normal. Looks normal to me.”

“That’s a tough situation,” said Defensive Coordinator Andy Avalos. “You’re in a dogfight of a game and someone goes down like that and obviously, you got to refocus your heart. Your heart is in a certain place, your mind, but you got to refocus and lock in at the task at hand. There’s been a lot of challenges this year that have required us to do that. And there will be more to come.

“We’re very proud of our guys and their resilience and now it’s just the consistency to do so.”

This is a great sign to see Sewell back on the field for the Ducks defense. The 6’3”, 250-pound linebacker earned the starting inside linebacker spot alongside junior Isaac Slade-Matautia this season and so far has recorded 13 tackles (11 solo), two sacks and one forced fumble through three games in 2019.

Oregon could sure use his size and speed against one of the best running backs in the country this upcoming Friday: Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson.

Kickoff between the Ducks (3-0) and Beavers (1-2) is at 4:30 PM (PT) at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.