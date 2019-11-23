Noah Sewell’s commitment to Oregon makes history and a statement

Five-star inside linebacker Noah Sewell committed to Oregon over Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Utah and many more on Friday night after winning his third Utah 5A state championship game.

After making 13 tackles (two for loss) and recovering a fumble to help Orum High School secure the trophy, Sewell hoisted a No. 58 Ducks jersey during a local television interview to announce that he will be a Duck next season, alongside his brother, Oregon sophomore left tackle star Penei Sewell.

Noah Sewell's commitment makes history and a statement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

History

Sewell's commitment sent Oregon's 2020 recruiting class into the top 10 in the nation and atop the Pac-12 Conference, according to 247 rankings. The 6-foot-2, 266-pound inside linebacker is the tenth five-star athlete to commit to Oregon. The No. 2 inside linebacker recruit and No. 20 overall in the nation, Sewell is the highest rated commitment at his position in program history.

A step back reveals the bigger picture. Under Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal, Oregon has landed back-to-back classes with a five-star defensive player for the first time in UO history (five-star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2019).

Statement

Oregon's defense has already made a serious statement in the 2019 season. The Ducks have held six opponents under 10 points, which leads the nation and is a program best since 1960.

Oregon's 17 interceptions and 19 players who have at least a half-sack, are both marks which lead the nation.

Sewell's commitment is a testimony that Cristobal will continue to bolster and emphasize his physical defense. The Ducks' leading tackler for the past three seasons, senior inside linebacker Troy Dye, is headed to the NFL and it appears UO has found a worthy possible candidate for his void.

Story continues

Cristobal has lived up to his reputation has an elite recruiter. The second-year head coach led Oregon to sign the nation's No. 13 class in 2018 according to 247Sports, just under two months after being named the head coach. A year later, Cristobal and his staff landed the highest-ranked class in program history at No. 6 by ESPN, marking the first time Oregon has ever had the top class in the Pac-12.

It appears the 2020 class is headed towards the same success.

Noah Sewells commitment to Oregon makes history and a statement originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest