Noah Sewell on the Bednarik Award watch list for best defensive player

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell was one of the 90 defensive players in college football to be named to the Bednarik Award watch list. The award is given out by the Maxwell Club to the best defensive player in the nation at the end of the season. They also hand out the Maxwell award to the top offensive player, but no Ducks were on that watch list.

It’s no surprise Sewell is on this list and look for him to advance through the process as the season rolls along. He’s expected to be one of the Pac-12’s best defensive players and should be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year.

Sewell managed to have a great season in 2021 as he stayed healthy and instead of doing damage to his body, he did damage to opponents. He led the Ducks with 114 tackles to go along with four sacks and an interception.

The award is named for Chuck Bednarik, who played at Penn in the late 1940s where he was a center and linebacker. He’s also in the College Football Hall of Fame.

The Maxwell Football Club today announced its watch list for the 28th Chuck Bednarik Award presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football. Check out who made the list here ⬇️ For more information on #MaxwellFootball head to…https://t.co/WLP97u1LVJ pic.twitter.com/KnE8Avqnia — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) August 1, 2022

