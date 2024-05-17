Noah Sandlin to continue golf endeavors at Tyler Junior College

May 16—BULLARD — Noah Sandlin, a senior at The Brook Hill School who is from Jacksonville, signed a national letter of intent to continue his golf career at Tyler Junior College.

Sandlin was a part of Brook Hill's late-spring signing group. Those signing were recognized at a signing ceremony that took place at Herrington Gymnasium Wednesday.

Sandlin led a Brook Hill squad that recently finished in third place at the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division III Golf Championship. Sandlin finished in seventh place in the individual standings after checking in at 1-under par for the 36-hole tournament.

Prior to competing at state, Sandlin finished in second place in the individual standings at the district tournament where he shot a 74.

Sandlin will be coached by Jacksonville-native Sandy Terry at TJC.

Currently the No. 16-ranked Apaches are taking part in the 72-hole NJCAA Division I National Championship, which is taking place in Hobbs, NM.

Note: Sandlin's score at the district tournament has been corrected. He shot a round of 76.