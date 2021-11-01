Noah Ruggles earns Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week

Ohio State didn’t score touchdowns almost at will for the first time in a few weeks against Penn State on Saturday. The Nittany Lions made the Buckeyes work for everything, forcing the offense to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns in several possessions in the red zone.

Enter stage left, kicker Noah Ruggles. He was named the Big Ten’s Co-Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. A good field goal kicker is a weapon many don’t think of until they need one, but Ruggles was solid on Saturday, making all four of his field-goal attempts, and going three-for-three with extra points as well.

His makes came from 35, 23, 25, and 26 yards. He made two in the fourth quarter, including a final one with 2:41 remaining that gave the Buckeyes a two-score lead and essentially iced the game.

Noah is that guy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/69AyYiGeIn — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 1, 2021

According to research done by the fine folks at Ohio State, Ruggles’ four field goals are the most made by a Buckeye kicker since Drew Basil also made four against Michigan in 2012. Ruggles has yet to miss a kick attempt this season, nailing all eleven. He is also 47-of-47 on extra-point attempts.

Ohio State will next need the services of Ruggles this Saturday when Ohio State travels to Lincoln to take on Nebraska.

Related

Ohio State stays in the top 4 of Kirk Herbstreit's weekly rankings Ohio State stuck in neutral in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

List

Predicting the initial College Football Rankings for 2021

Predicting the first College Football Playoff Rankings for 2021

List

Big Ten bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions after Week 9

Big Ten bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions, Week 9

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.