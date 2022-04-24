Noah Potter latest Ohio State football player to enter the transfer portal

The Ohio State football program is slowly but surely getting down to its scholarship limit number. We’ve seen more guys enter the transfer portal than previous ones, and that has to do with both the times we’re living in, and the fact that the program is over the 85-scholarship limit.

This time, defensive end Noah Potter announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and look to continue his career at another school. The news was first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz.

Potter came to Ohio State as a 4-star defensive line prospect out of Cincinnati Mentor and leaves the program as a redshirt junior. He is the younger brother of former Buckeyes basketball forward Micah Potter who also entered the transfer portal and ended up at Wisconsin.

Despite the news, OSU is still in good shape on the defensive line, and it is unlikely that Potter would have elbowed his way into any significant rotation as time progressed.

We’ll keep an eye on where Potter might land, and we of course wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.

