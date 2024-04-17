Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas headline USA Track and Field team for World Athletics Relays

Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas lead the 28-athlete USA Track and Field roster for the World Athletics Relays from May 4-5 in the Bahamas.

The top 14 nations in the men's and women's 4x100m and 4x400m and the mixed-gender 4x400m at the World Relays qualify for the Paris Olympics. After that, the top two not-yet-qualified nations earn the last spots based on world rankings on June 30.

Last August, Lyles became the first sprinter to sweep world titles in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m since Usain Bolt in 2015. That haul included anchoring the U.S. men's 4x100m to gold.

Lyles is joined in the men's 4x100m pool for World Relays by Olympic 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek.

On the women's side, Thomas and Tamari Davis are among the 4x100m pool after being part of that world championship-winning relay in August. Thomas added silver in the 200m at worlds.

The U.S. 4x400m pools include Tokyo Olympic Trials 400m champion Quanera Hayes for the women and reigning U.S. men's 400m champion Bryce Deadmon.