Noah Lyles ends season with another historic 200m time at Diamond League Final

Noah Lyles ended his season by winning the Diamond League Final 200m in 19.52 seconds in Zurich, Switzerland, giving him five of the 13 fastest times in history.

Usain Bolt has four of the 13 fastest times, including the world record 19.19. Lyles broke Michael Johnson‘s American record in repeating as world champion in July in 19.31. In all, Lyles ran 19.67 or faster a total of seven times in 2022, and 19.52 or faster a total of three times in 2022, both the most for any sprinter in one year in history.

His 19.52 (into a headwind) matches the 12th-best time in history, his own from winning last year’s Olympic Trials. Lyles rebounded from the disappointment of an Olympic bronze medal to run the world’s fastest time of 2021 after the Tokyo Games, then put together arguably the strongest season of 200m sprinting in history this year.

Lyles, 25, has since worlds spoken openly about chasing the world record.

In other events Thursday, American javelin thrower Kara Winger earned the biggest international victory of her career in the last meet of her career. Winger, a 36-year-old, four-time Olympian, threw 64.98 meters to distance world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia by 1.26 meters.

Winger, the world silver medalist, earned a spot at the 2023 Worlds with her victory, should she reconsider retirement. Diamond League Final champions earn byes into next year’s worlds unless they’re from the same country as the 2022 World champion who already earned a bye.

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce notched a record-extending seventh sub-10.70 performance of the year to win the 100m. Fraser-Pryce, who earned a fifth world 100m title in July, clocked 10.65 into a headwind, edging countrywoman Shericka Jackson by .16. No other woman has broken 10.70 more than four times over a career.

Americans were fifth (Aleia Hobbs, 11.03), sixth (TeeTee Terry, 11.10) and seventh (Sha’Carri Richardson, 11.13) in the seven-woman race.

American Trayvon Bromell earned the biggest international 100m victory of his career, clocking 9.94. The field did not include the countrymen who shared the world championship podium with him — gold medalist Fred Kerley and silver medalist Marvin Bracy-Williams.

Olympic discus champion Valarie Allman repeated as Diamond League champ, clinching a spot at the 2023 World Championships. Allman took bronze at this summer’s worlds.

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who was upset for the world 1500m title in July, won the 1500m in Zurich in 3:29.02, the world’s best time this year. Surprise world champion Jake Wightman of Great Britain was not in the field. Ingebrigtsen now has byes into both the 1500m and 5000m at the 2023 Worlds.

Other reigning world champions who prevailed: American Grant Holloway (110m hurdles, 13.02), Tobi Amusan of Nigeria (100m hurdles, 12.29), Shericka Jackson of Jamaica (200m, 21.80), Alison dos Santos of Brazil (400m hurdles, 46.98), Emmanuel Korir of Kenya (800m, 1:43.26), Faith Kipyegon of Kenya (1500m, 4:00.44), Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco (3000m steeplechase, 8:07.67), Mondo Duplantis of Sweden (pole vault, 6.07 meters), Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela (triple jump, 15.28) and Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia (discus, 67.10).

The track and field season gives way to road racing starting with Sunday’s 5th Avenue Mile, live on NBC and Peacock at 12 p.m. ET.

