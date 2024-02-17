Noah Lyles edges out Christian Coleman to win national indoor title in men’s 60-meter dash

Noah Lyles (left) defeats Christian Coleman by .01 seconds to win the men's 60-meter dash final during the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Noah Lyles’ sprint hot streak has made its way indoors.

Lyles narrowly defeated Christian Coleman to win the men’s 60-meter indoor national title at the USA indoor championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Coleman got out of the blocks fast and had the lead at the beginning of the race, but Lyles sprinted pasted Coleman with 15 meters left and crossed the finish line first with a world-leading time of 6.43 seconds.

Coleman, the world record holder in the indoor 60, finished second posting a time of 6.44.

Ronnie Baker placed third, running a 6.51.

For the FIRST time, Noah Lyles defeats Christian Coleman at 60 meters to win a national championship! 🤯



📺: @NBC & @peacock | #USATFIndoors pic.twitter.com/1I03EGsOeE — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2024

The win was Lyles’ first ever national title in the indoor 60 meters.

“I dreamt of the day that my 60 got faster,” Lyles said after the race on the NBC broadcast. “I come out here ever year try to get faster, faster and faster.”

Lyles is coming off a banner 2023 season in which he captured three gold medals (100 meters, 200 meters and 4x100-meter relay) at last summer’s track and field world championships.

Lyles and Coleman are two of the favorites at the world indoor championships next month in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

The two American sprinters are also front runners to make Team USA's track and field roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

World records fall in indoor hurdles

Grant Holloway ran a 7.27 to break his own world record in the men's 60-meter hurdles by .02 seconds. Holloway won the 60-meter hurdles world title in 2022. He has seven of the 10 best times in the event.

7️⃣.2️⃣7️⃣ 💥



Grant Holloway slashed his own world record in the 60mH with a 7.27 in the prelims at #USATFIndoors 🤩🇺🇸#JourneyToGold pic.twitter.com/wevyZY83w0 — USATF (@usatf) February 17, 2024

On the women’s side, Tia Jones posted a time of 7.67 seconds in the qualifying rounds in the women’s 60-meter hurdles. In the final round, Jones came back and ran a 7.68 to win the event.

Try keeping up with Tia Jones 😤@tia_ajones clocked a 7.67 to match the world record in the women’s 60mH in. the. prelims. 🤯#USATFIndoors | #JourneyToGold pic.twitter.com/fAn2xaTPu1 — USATF (@usatf) February 17, 2024

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on X @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Noah Lyles wins 60-meter indoor track national championship