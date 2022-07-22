Noah Lyles breaks Michael Johnson’s American record; U.S. sweeps world 200m

Noah Lyles broke Michael Johnson‘s American record, leading a U.S. sweep of the men’s 200m medals at the world track and field championships.

Lyles repeated as world champion in 19.31 seconds, taking one hundredth off Johnson’s famous golden-shoes time from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Only Jamaicans Usain Bolt (19.19) and Yohan Blake (19.26) have run faster. Lyles rebounded from a bronze-medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics, where he was expected to take gold.

Countrymen Kenny Bednarek (19.77) and Erriyon Knighton (19.80) took silver and bronze. Knighton, at 18, became the youngest individual sprint medalist in world championships history.

Three other Americans swept the 100m medals last Saturday — Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy-Williams and Trayvon Bromell.

In the women’s 200m, Jamaican Shericka Jackson won in 21.45 seconds, the second-fastest time in history behind Florence Griffith-Joyner‘s world record of 21.34 from the 1988 Olympics. Another Jamaican, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, took silver in 21.81 for her 13th world championships medal after winning the 100m last Sunday.

Jackson is the only person to win a world medal in the 100m, 200m and 400m in their careers.

Abby Steiner was the top American in fifth. The U.S. got zero medals out of the women’s flat sprints (100m, 200m and 400m) for the first time in world championships history.

Worlds continue Friday with five finals, including the men’s and women’s 400m and the women’s 400m hurdles with Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin.

In non-finals Thursday, Christian Taylor, a six-time gold medalist between the Olympics and worlds, failed to make Saturday’s triple jump final. Taylor, a 32-year-old who missed the Tokyo Games after rupturing an Achilles, was 18th in qualifying.

Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir of Kenya headlined the qualifiers into Saturday’s men’s 800m final. All four Americans, including injured reigning world champion Donavan Brazier, were previously eliminated in the first round.

Olympic champion Athing Mu advanced to Friday’s women’s 800m semifinals along with countrywomen Raevyn Rogers (Olympic bronze medalist) and Ajeé Wilson (two-time world bronze medalist).

Advancing to Sunday’s men’s 5000m final: reigning Olympic champions in the 1500m (Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen), 5000m (Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei) and 10,000m (Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega).

