Noah Igbinoghene: My career hasn't gone up to my expectations, but I'm still young

When the Dolphins drafted cornerback Noah Igbinoghene in the first round in 2020, they thought he'd be a starter for years to come. Instead, he started just five games in three seasons before he was traded to the Cowboys this week.

Igbinoghene is the first to admit he hasn't done what was expected of him — or what he expected of himself — but he believes his fresh start in Dallas will prove to be just what he needed.

"I can say my career hasn’t gone up to my expectations, but I'm still young," he said. "I'm 23 years old. When I came in, I was 20 years old. There's a lot of stuff I went through, but it made me the man I am today. I get a new, fresh start with a new opportunity and new, fresh faces. I get to gain my respect again on a new team and show them what I can do."

Igbinoghene believes the Cowboys will get more out of his talent than the Dolphins did.

"It's a blessing," he said. "I'm excited to get to work and to be a part of this team. . . . It's an amazing opportunity to be here and play for this team. I'm hoping to thrive here. I'm going to put the work in and see how it goes. . . . Whatever they want me to do, I'm going to do it. Whether that's special teams, defense, it doesn't matter. I'm going to do it. . . . I just want to help and serve this team as best I can."

The Cowboys hope they got a first-round talent who's motivated to show that he can produce like a first-round pick.