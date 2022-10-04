Noah Hanifin with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken
Noah Hanifin (Calgary Flames) with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 10/03/2022
Noah Hanifin (Calgary Flames) with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 10/03/2022
One of the men facing charges of racketeering for a cell phone theft ring in Minneapolis was a no-show in court on Monday.
Denise Pirhalla was among the tens of thousands of Floridians seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian's path, some of whom would end up in Alachua County.
See the wiener dogs with grit and determination that competed in the third annual wiener dog race in Port St. Lucie, Florida, during Oktoberfest.
CeeDee Lamb continued his strong day with a double move, fooling the Washington defense for an easy touchdown. | From @CDBurnett7
What will the Coaches Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 5.
“This is truly groundbreaking in so many ways and we’re making history in so many ways in this issue,” she said.
8 games to go. What do you have Notre Dame's final record being?
The Bills return home to Highmark Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. Here's an early preview of the game.
Dean Burmester kicked off his rookie season on the PGA Tour with a solo fourth at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and he's planning on playing a lot of golf in the U.S. this season.
Patrick Mahomes had all the answers for solving Tampa Bay's stingy defense, winning his latest matchup against Tom Brady in the stadium where the seven-time Super Bowl winner dealt him one of his most disappointing losses. Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to lead the Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday night.
Fans love it when a guy bets on himself, in large part because it’s not our money. For Baker Mayfield, who reduced his 17-game guaranteed salary in Cleveland of $19.9 million to $15.358 million in order to facilitate a July trade to the Panthers, the best is going bust. Through four games, he has yet [more]
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
Jesse Mirco's fake punt sparked a skirmish, but it happened because Rutgers coach Greg Schiano called for a punt block in a 49-10 game.
An animal rights activist group is making its presence known at U.S. sports events. This time, in painful fashion.
After Wisconsin's surprising firing of head coach Paul Chryst, the program will have plenty of options to turn to as its head leader.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Blake Griffin is making Celtics history with his new jersey number, and he has a specific reason for choosing it.
Bobby Wagner delivered a massive hit on a fan who ran onto the field in Monday's game between the Rams and the 49ers.
The Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung and brought in Anthony Lamb to compete for a roster spot.