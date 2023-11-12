Noah Gregor with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks
Noah Gregor (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks, 11/11/2023
Noah Gregor (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks, 11/11/2023
Follow all Saturday's Week 11 college football action here all day long.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Colts vs. Patriots game in Frankfurt.
Megan Rapinoe suffered a non-contact injury just minutes in the NWSL championship game.
Washington linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala looked like he had turned his first career interception into a pick-six. But there was one problem.
Even though the receiver did practice this week, the Vikings did not activate Justin Jefferson off injured reserve,
The Buffaloes need to win their final two games to make a bowl.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss at Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira.
Virginia said Saturday that Jones was able to "briefly walk" the day after his surgery.
Being open and communicating with teammates, trying to lead with Kyle Kuzma and learning French are all key parts of Poole's efforts to build a foundation in Washington.
Brock Purdy and the 49ers have lost three in a row, and the critics will only get louder if the young QB doesn't respond against the first-place Jaguars.
If the Seminoles go undefeated and wins the ACC championship, it will get into the College Football Playoff. But should they?
The NFL is giving us a brutal matchup for Thursday night.
Ryan Blaney scored the fewest top-five finishes of any champion in NASCAR's modern era.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Despite having starred in one of the best games of the NFL season, Stroud didn't want to talk about any of it — not immediately, at least. Instead, he got more personal and pressing.
Iowa totals have been absurdly low in 2023, and this is the lowest one yet.
Let's recap what we know about how the most interesting man in baseball will make the biggest decision of his career.