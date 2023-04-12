Noah Granigan beats Carpenter to win Redlands Classic opener

Noah Granigan (Denver Disruptors) wins stage 1 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic

Noah Granigan (Denver Disruptors) took out the uphill sprint victory in the Redlands Classic opening stage in Highlands. Robin Carpenter (L39ION of Los Angeles) was second with Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon) in third.

The field stayed together across the first half of the 20-lap circuit race that covered a total of 58.1 miles. The first intermediate bonus and second of three mountains classification points were up for grabs with 12 laps to go, and those skirmishes ignited movement among the top teams. Former Mexican road champion Eder Frayre started the accelerations for L39ION, followed by Arnopol, and a break was made.

“We went pretty late in the race. We were kept on a tight leash. We were working really well together and then it was just a drag to the finish,” said Arnopol.

In the final lap there were six riders together in an established break, with a minute over the field. Carpenter and Granigan took over at the front to battle for victory.

“It was a good situation. No one was attacking [in the final 2.9-mile lap] until we got to the bottom of the hill. It was just about being patient, until you can see the banner to really open it up," Granigan said about his final move. "The boys were good, with me in the break and we had Riley Sheehan and Reinardt [Janse van Rensberg] finish 1-2 in the field sprint.”

Thursday's stage 2 begins at 10 a.m. PDT for the 90-mile City of Yucaipa Road Race.