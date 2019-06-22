Noah Gragson wins K&N West race at Sonoma

Noah Gragson won Saturday’s K&N Pro Series West race at Sonoma Raceway in overtime under caution after Ryan Preece was black flagged for a restart violation.

Gragson, who competes full-time in the Xfinity Series, earned the win after battling back from his own restart violation in the first segment of the 57-lap race.

The race needed two overtime attempts to reach the checkered flag. The first was setup by a Lawless Alan wreck that resulted in a red flag. The second attempt was created by a Bill Kann wreck on the ensuing restart.

It was the restart from the Kann accident where Preece was deemed to have jumped the start.

Gragson was one of five national series drivers competing in the race.

The final top five was Gragson, Cup driver Daniel Hemric, Cup driver Austin Dillon, Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer and David Mayhew.

Pole-sitter Hailie Deegan never led a lap and finished 10th.