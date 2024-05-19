Noah Gragson wins 2024 All-Star Race Fan Vote

Noah Gragson, driver of the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 Ford, won the All-Star Race Fan Vote on Sunday and transferred into the main event at North Wilkesboro Speedway (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Gragson will join Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs and 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace, who finished first and second in the All-Star Open, respectively, as the final entries into Sunday’s race for the $1 million prize.

“It means a ton to me,” Gragson said on pit road post-race. “Being a kid, I never would have thought I’d ever see somebody wearing a shirt with my name on it or having one of my die-casts. It’s just awesome to be able to have people to support you, and I’ve got great fans. All the fans out there are awesome, but I’ve got some really great fans that support me, and they’re diehard. They’re diehard, and we feed off that energy as a race team and they keep us going. So, it’s exciting stuff. It’s exciting to be a part of the All-Star Race two years in a row, and it’s all part for the race fans. They’re the ones that give us the opportunity to go out there. So just, big thank you.”

This is the second time Gragson has won the fan vote (2023), an All-Star Race tradition that stretches back to 2004. Ken Schrader won that first vote, with Martin Truex Jr. taking the honor in 2005. Other notable fan-vote winners include Kyle Petty, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Carl Edwards and Danica Patrick.

Kasey Kahne is the only fan-vote winner who also went on to win the All-Star Race, doing so in 2008.