Noah Gragson wins 2023 All-Star Fan Vote

The fans have spoken and Noah Gragson will fill the final lineup spot in Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway (8 ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This is the first time that Gragson, who drives the No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club, has won the All-Star Fan Vote, and this will be his first All-Star Race appearance.

RELATED: How All-Star Race lineup is built | History of Fan Vote winners

The fan vote has existed since 2004 when Ken Schrader won the inaugural polling. Kasey Kahne, in 2008, is the only fan vote winner who has gone on to win the All-Star Race. Kyle Petty, Danica Patrick and Clint Bowyer are also on the list of fan vote winners.

Drivers were eligible for the fan vote if they attempted to qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500, had not won a 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race yet or did not finish inside the top two in the NASCAR All-Star Open qualifying race. The top five in voting coming into the final weekend, along with Gragson, were AJ Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece.