Noah Gragson takes major damage to No. 9 Chevrolet in Xfinity practice
JR Motorsports driver and championship favorite Noah Gragson wrecks his No. 9 Chevrolet Saturday morning in Xfinity Series practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Daniel Suarez is one of five first-time winners in this NASCAR Cup Series season, a remarkably unpredictable year.
Saturday's schedule includes practice and qualifying for both Xfinity and Cup cars before the Xfinity playoff race.
The most powerful teams in NASCAR warned Friday that the venerable stock car racing series has a “broken” economic model that is unfair and has little to no chance of long-term stability, a stunning announcement that added to a growing list of woes. The Cup Series is heading into the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course playoff elimination race Sunday with three full-time drivers sidelined with injuries suffered in NASCAR's new car and no clear answer as to how to fix the safety concerns. With just five races left in the championship chase, it got much worse as teams went public with their year-long fight with NASCAR over equitable revenue distribution.
No touchdowns, even in overtime. But to Colts owner Jim Irsay, 'there is no such thing as an ugly win.'
All the details for Saturday's Xfinity elimination playoff race.
Readers and Autoweek contributor Jerry Bonkowski have their say on Denny Hamlin, AJ Foyt, IMSA, NASCAR Next Gen and more.
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) has weighed in for the first time after an eventful week for his Republican opponent Herschel Walker. In an interview with Yahoo News, Warnock called the recent allegations stemming from a report that Walker paid for an abortion in 2009 for his then-girlfriend “disturbing.”
The Big Idaho Potato Truck tours around the United States. But California Highway Patrol wasn’t as impressed by the giant spud and its Indy Lights driver.
Arizona State football news, notes and updates.
A couple months ago, three-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Justin Bonsignore was nowhere near the title battle between Ron Silk and Jon McKennedy. Two consecutive victories at Oswego Speedway and Riverhead Raceway has shifted momentum in Bonsignore‘s favor and made him a favorite to claim his fourth title as the series heads to Thompson […]
The 2021 NASCAR Cup champion is the only driver safe as field will be trimmed from 12 to 8 on Sunday
Richard Bland, Branden Grace and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra upstaged their more-illustrious opponents on Friday to shoot 7-under 65s and share the lead after the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok. Marc Leishman and Ian Poulter were a stroke behind while Kim Sihwan, Brooks Koepka and Morgan Jediah were among those two behind in the 54-hole event. The tournament is being played on the new Stonehill Golf Club north of downtown Bangkok.
Two police officers on motorcycles were injured in a crash while escorting a funeral procession Waltham on Thursday.
A former player who recently filed a $300 million lawsuit against the NFL, the NFL Players Association, and Commissioner Roger Goodell, has a more pressing legal issue. Via Local10.com, Junior Galette was arrested on Thursday night in Miami Beach. Per the arrest report, a Miami Beach police officer responding to an unrelated call noticed Galette [more]
"Well, the island is still there ... a lot of homes are still standing," Dopslaff said. "In our case, we took a pretty devastating hit."
While the 2022 MLB postseason is just getting underway, the offseason is looming. Heres what to know about 2023 MLB free agency.
Americans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will get a needed financial boost thanks to a major cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) due to go into effect for fiscal...
It's no longer a question of if Jalen Hurts will be Eagles' future QB, but how much he'll cost; 3 questions with new kicker Cameron Dicker.
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick and his team have been slapped with a hefty penalty for illegal modifications to their car at last weekend’s race at Talladega Motor Speedway. Harvick, who is no longer a playoff contender to win the championship, placed 29th in the race. After, his car was selected by NASCAR to be sent to its R&D center for inspection. Once the inspection was done, NASCAR announced he and Stewart-Haas Racing were hit with penalties. According to Yahoo Sports, Harvick and the team wer
Road rage is also worse than usual, a Florida trooper said.