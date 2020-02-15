Noah Gragson takes Daytona for his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory

Noah Gragson picked a great time for his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, taking home the trophy for the season opener on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. Gragson jumped to the lead on the final restart passing Chase Briscoe from the outside lane and was the leader when the caution flag came out on the final lap for a wreck involving Michael Annett.

The 21-year-old Gragson won in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, making it five victories in the past seven February races at Daytona for the organization. Harrison Burton, in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, came home second with Timmy Hill in the No. 66 Motorsports Business Toyota in third. Brandon Jones took fourth in the No. 19 JGR Toyota while Briscoe faded back to fifth.

Gragson climbed the catchfence as part of his victory celebration, and the Las Vegas native will head home for next week’s race as a newly minted winner coming in his 37th career start in the series.

The outcome wasn’t as good for pole winner Myatt Snider. A five-car incident on Lap 59 knocked three cars out of the race and that included Snider, who led 22 laps in the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Jeb Burton, in the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, and Justin Allgaier, in the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, were the winners of Stage 1 and Stage 2, respectively.

The Xfinity Series returns to the track on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (4 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

