Noah Gragson surges in overtime at Darlington, rolls to first Xfinity win of the season

Noah Gragson capped a big week by collecting his first win of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season, holding off Harrison Burton in overtime Saturday afternoon at Darlington Raceway.

Gragson, who was confirmed earlier in the week to return to the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in 2022, was .219 seconds ahead at the checkered flag and led 40 of the 152 laps. His triumph in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 was his first at the historic 1.366-mile track and the third of his Xfinity Series career.

RELATED: Unofficial results | At-track photos

Burton was the runner-up in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Defending series champion Austin Cindric placed third with Kaulig Racing teammates Justin Haley fourth and Jeb Burton fifth.

Denny Hamlin — making his first Xfinity Series start of the season — led 11 laps early but spun out of the top spot on the final lap of Stage 1 while trying to work around the slower car of Carson Ware. That handed the opening stage win to teammate Daniel Hemric, who rallied on fresh tires after his team remedied a loose spark-plug wire soon after the start.

Hamlin’s woes were compounded with a penalty for equipment over the pit wall too soon on his final stop, knocking him from a late-race lead. He wound up 12th in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Gragson won Stage 2, bettering his opening-stage finish by one spot.

The Xfinity Series’ next race, the Go Bowling 250, is scheduled next Saturday, Sept. 11 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Richmond Raceway. Just two events remain in the regular season.

Notes: Ty Dillon finished 13th as a late-hour substitute in the No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet in place of Brett Moffitt, held out of Saturday’s race for medical reasons.

This story will be updated.