Noah Gragson sidelined by illness for Pocono trucks race

Illness sidelined Noah Gragson from Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway. Kyle Busch Motorsports named Erik Jones as his replacement.

Gragson, 20, fought through what the team described as a stomach virus to be fastest in Friday’s practice for the Gander Outdoors 150 (1 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). But he was not medically cleared to compete after a pre-race visit to the infield care center. Gragson did not post a speed in Saturday morning qualifying at the 2.5-mile track.

A NASCAR spokesperson confirmed that Gragson will receive a waiver for postseason eligibility. Gragson ranks second in the Truck Series standings behind points leader Johnny Sauter, having scored one win (Kansas Speedway) and a series-leading four pole positions.

Jones, a Monster Energy Series regular, will start the No. 18 Toyota from the rear of the field. Jones won the Truck Series championship for KBM in 2015. He’s making his first appearance in the series since June 2016.