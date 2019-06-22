Noah Gragson rallies, secures wild K&N West victory at Sonoma Noah Gragson recovered from his own restart penalty and capitalized on Ryan Preece's restart infraction Saturday afternoon to prevail in a frantic NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at Sonoma Raceway. He had an upset stomach to prove it. Gragson, a 20-year-old regular in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, posted his fifth career K&N West victory […]

Noah Gragson recovered from his own restart penalty and capitalized on Ryan Preece’s restart infraction Saturday afternoon to prevail in a frantic NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at Sonoma Raceway. He had an upset stomach to prove it.

Gragson, a 20-year-old regular in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, posted his fifth career K&N West victory in his first appearance in the series in nearly three years. After punctuating his Procore 200 win with a burnout and an impromptu fence-climb, he vomited from the excitement.

“It’s like running a mile. If I’m throwing up, hopefully it’s not like I’m sick. I’m all right,” said Gragson, who survived multiple overtime attempts that pushed the race distance from 50 to 57 laps. “But if I’m throwing up after the race, I guess that means that I did a good job because I’ll be in Victory Lane hopefully. The only times I’ve thrown up after the races were when I’ve won, so it feels good.”

Gragson led the opening 27 laps until officials ruled that he jumped the restart, sending him deep in the running order. He roared back into contention and lined up in the second row behind Preece and Daniel Hemric for the final overtime attempt.

Officials ruled that Preece jumped the final restart, clearing the way for Gragson to sidestep Hemric and outlast the carnage behind him to secure the win. It was his first trip to a NASCAR Victory Lane since winning a Gander Outdoors Truck Series race in May 2018 at Kansas Speedway.

“I guess it came back around there at the end with the 47 (Preece), and I don’t like winning a race like that,” Gragson said, “but, eye for an eye. It made it extremely challenging ’cause I had to work overly hard to be able to get back up to the front there in the late stages.”

Hemric was posted second with Austin Dillon, his Richard Childress Racing teammate in the Monster Energy Series, third. Xfinity Series regular Cole Custer took fourth with David Mayhew fifth. Preece was dropped to 20th place in the 31-car field, scored as the final driver on the lead lap.

Hailie Deegan, a winner in the series’ most recent race two weeks ago in Colorado, started from the pole position and wound up eighth.

