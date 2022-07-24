Noah Gragson puts on a smoke show at the ‘Tricky Triangle’
Noah Gragson burns it down in the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro after his NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Pocono Raceway.
Full results from Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway, won by Noah Gragson...
Noah Gragson kept a hard-charging Ty Gibbs at bay down the stretch and held on to win his third Xfinity Series race of the season Saturday night at Pocono Raceway. Gragson also won at Phoenix and Talladega and he took JR Motorsports to victory lane for the second straight weekend. Justin Allgaier won last week at New Hampshire.
Petty GMS teams found in violation of rocker box assembly rules; Ty Dillon, Erik Jones and their teams docked 35 points, crew chiefs ejected from Pocono...
Sydney McLaughlin broke the 400m hurdles world record for a fourth time at the world track and field championships.
JaMychal Green gave back some of his salary in order to sign with the Warriors.
Defending champion Nia Ali failed to advance to the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles after crashing out of her heat at the world championships on Saturday.
Jonas Vingegaard passes final test to all but seal Tour de France Wout van Aert wins penultimate time trial ahead of Vingegaard Green jersey winner Van Aert sets modern-day points record Jumbo-Visma complete domination with three jerseys Tadej Pogacar best young rider; Geraint Thomas third overall
Hodgkinson is looking forward to facing the USA’s Mu in Eugene.
After Soto rejected a $440 million extension from Washington, the Nationals are now open to trading the slugger.
David Ortiz and the six other members of the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday.
Nico Mannion shared the great story of how he was quickly humbled by Steph Curry.
Seth Curry unveiled two things he is for sure better at than his big brother.
Jerry West doesn't take too kindly to any Bob Cousy slander.