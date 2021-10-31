Noah Gragson after Martinsville win: ‘I’m so thankful’

Associated Press

Noah Gragson said he'd win at Martinsville Speedway to earn a spot in the Xfinity Series championship and did just that Saturday night in NASCAR's most compelling title race. Gragson, the confident 23-year-old from Las Vegas, had to win at Martinsville to make the winner-take-all Xfinity finale and did it in two overtimes before joining the crowd in celebration. Gragson beat Austin Cindric in a drag race to join the reigning champion in the Xfinity Series title race.