Noah Gragson after Martinsville win: ‘I’m so thankful’
Noah Gragson gets the walk-off win at Martinsville Speedway to advance to the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Noah Gragson won Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway to advance to the Championship 4 on Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway.
Smith, and not teammate and defending champion Sheldon Creed, will race for Trucks title at Phoenix.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — On a track strewn with spinning trucks and broken hearts, Zane Smith catapulted into the Championship 4 with a thrilling overtime victory in Saturday‘s United Rentals 200 at Martinsville Speedway. In a no-holds-barred race that featured 14 cautions for 89 laps, Smith won under yellow after he, Stewart Friesen and Todd Gilliland […]
Noah Gragson edges Austin Cindric for the NASCAR Overtime win at Martinsville Speedway to advance to the Championship 4 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Just 1 driver is safe as Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series set Championship 4 fields this weekend.
Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway (⏰ 2 p.m. ET | 📺 NBC, TSN5 | 📻 MRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s Round of 8 elimination race and 35th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Martinsville Speedway, located in Ridgeway, Virginia Green flag: 2:12 p.m. ET Grand Marshal: TBD Flyover: The […]
All four spots in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 were up for grabs at the start of Saturday’s Dead on Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway, but now the season finale at Phoenix Raceway is set. Take a look at which four Round of 8 drivers earned a title shot in the Oct. 6 championship […]
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver and FOX Sports' Larry McReynolds preview what to expect when NASCAR goes green in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Clash on Feb 6, 2022.
Noah Gragson said he'd win at Martinsville Speedway to earn a spot in the Xfinity Series championship and did just that Saturday night in NASCAR's most compelling title race. Gragson, the confident 23-year-old from Las Vegas, had to win at Martinsville to make the winner-take-all Xfinity finale and did it in two overtimes before joining the crowd in celebration. Gragson beat Austin Cindric in a drag race to join the reigning champion in the Xfinity Series title race.
Here is how the field finished behind winner Noah Gragson in the Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway.
Here is how the field finished behind winner Zane Smith at Martinsville and who will be racing for a series title Nov. 5.
Everything you need to know about Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville as it happens.
Daniel Hemric comes up short of a win at Martinsville Speedway but advances to the Championship 4 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
