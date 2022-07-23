Noah Gragson holds off Ty Gibbs to win at Pocono

Noah Gragson earned his third victory of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Pocono Raceway Saturday evening.

Across the Final Stage, the driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet passed his JRM teammate Josh Berry for the lead and out-dueled Ty Gibbs in the closing laps to grab the checkered flag.

Gragson led three times for a race-high 43 laps. Saturday’s win is a rebound for Gragson after having his result disqualified at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend and is JR Motorsports’ seventh win over the last 11 races.

After two-consecutive results outside the top 20, Gibbs finished runner-up for the second time this season. Berry crossed the stripe in third place after leading early in the Final Stage, settling for his fifth top-five finish in the last seven races. AJ Allmendinger and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top five.

Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Daniel Hemric and Cole Custer finalized the top 10 with Allgaier leading 23 of the 90 laps.

On Lap 46, a multi-car wreck involving Santino Ferrucci, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Jeb Burton, Jeremy Clements and Ronnie Bassett Jr., brought out a red flag after Burton’s car went airborne and slid down the frontstretch upside down. Burton was checked and released from the infield care center.

The series returns Saturday, July 30 for the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, IMS Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.