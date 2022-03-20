Noah Gragson hits the wall hard at Atlanta
Noah Gragson hits the wall hard in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Kaulig Racing No. 16.
Noah Gragson hits the wall hard in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Kaulig Racing No. 16.
The NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag at the reconfigured and repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday's race.
Superspeedway racing on a 1.5-mile track provided more lead changes but also many accidents, leaving some drivers frustrated.
HAMPTON, Ga. — It was superspeedway racing with all the trimmings. “New” Atlanta Motor Speedway produced a fifth different 2022 winner — William Byron, who managed to keep an angry pack of drafting cars behind him for the final 10 laps of Sunday‘s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. In a race that produced 46 lead […]
The German national is said to have failed to hand over trophies including the 1985 Wimbledon men’s singles title.
Even Jalen Ramsey was shocked to see the Rams trade Robert Woods to the Titans
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
Based on a report, Mayfield's "goodbye letter" was more than an indication that he had no plans to play for the Browns in 2022, even if they didn't get Watson, he was not going to do so. Mayfield planned to skip... everything... to get his way:
Joe Burrow texted La'el Collins asking if he signed with the Bengals...and got one heck of an answer.
North Carolina’s Brady Manek ejected for elbow as Tar Heels hold off No. 1 Baylor in overtime.
In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, former quarterback Warren Moon explained why he doubts NFL owners are willing to give Colin Kaepernick another shot.
Verstappen suffered a dramatic late technical issue while Sergio Perez also failed to finish as Ferrari returned to the top of the podium in a thrilling season-opener in Bahrain
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard had another productive night from 3-point range, making some franchise history in the process.
Rafael Nadal is facing renewed injury concerns after his 20-0 unbeaten run to start 2022 ended with a straight-sets defeat to 20th-ranked Taylor Fritz in the ATP Indian Wells Masters final.
Top-seeded Arizona escaped in overtime after a controversial no-call robbed TCU of the chance to potentially finish off the Wildcats in regulation.
Hafthor Björnsson defeats Eddie Hall in boxing match. The two former strongman have been feuding since the 2017 World's Strongest Man.
Even by NFL standards, Jerry Jones’ latest scandal seems purpose-made for the tabloids. Last week, the president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys was sued by a 25-year-old woman who claims Jones is her biological father — and that he paid her mother $375,000 to keep quiet about it. Jones’ rap of abrasive and lascivious moments is long. He disregarded the league’s revenue-sharing agreement while striking his own sponsorship deals; has shown up in racy photographs with strippers; and kept
Celtics forward Grant Williams has given himself an interesting nickname following his impressive defensive performance vs. Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
The recruitment of New Jersey star DJ Wagner could be a Kentucky vs. Louisville battle now.
Kerith Burke: Following the news of knee swelling for James Wiseman, Kerr said Bob Myers and his group are "constantly looking at options" at who might be available to help. Don't expect another Bogut return though. "Nothing like that on the ...
James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers react to the flagrant foul late in a home loss to the Toronto Raptors.