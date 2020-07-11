Noah Gragson, Harrison Burton fight after Xfinity race

Noah Gragson punched Harrison Burton after Burton repeatedly shoved him in the garage area as they discussed their contact on the track late in Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

Gragson and Burton were battling for fourth on Lap 188 of the 200-lap race when Gragson, on in the inside of Burton, drifted up the track into Burton’s car. Both cars hit the wall. There was no caution and both fell back. Gragson finished seventh. Burton finished 12th. Austin Cindric won for the second consecutive night.

FS1 cameras caught Burton and Gragson having a discussion after the race. The cameras caught Burton pushing Gragson away. They continued to talk when Burton shoved Gragson again and Gragson punched Burton. Crew members jumped in. NASCAR officials broke up the fight.

A NASCAR spokesperson told NBC Sports that series officials spoke with both drivers and that no penalties are anticipated.

Burton told FS1: “Just frustrated. That’s two times since we’ve come back after the COVID-19 pandemic on restarts, same situation. We rallied all night to get … (into) fourth place and (Gragson) happens to start in third and just, I don’t know, forgets what racetrack we’re at or what. Both times puts us in the fence, Charlotte and now here. I had a lot of people coming up to me afterwards saying that was a long time coming, so I guess that was a popular move. But honestly, it’s about these guys that work on these racecars and give me fast racecars.”

Gragson told FS1: “This track is so much about track position and restarts. … We’ll go on to Texas and rebound.”

FS1’s Jamie Little told Gragson that Burton noted their incident at Charlotte and asked if he saw what happened Friday coming: “Not really. We’re all racing hard. Us teammates are beating and banging for the finishes at the end and whatnot. I really don’t have a comment.”

And there’s a FIGHT between Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson! (Via NASCARonFOX) pic.twitter.com/0RNmPXoqeK — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 11, 2020





Another angle of the fight between Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson. (Via @NASCAR_Xfinity) pic.twitter.com/dMQiHQAuSC — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 11, 2020





A rivalry in the making? Turns out Noah Gragson vs. Harrison Burton started before tonight's fight at Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/CAaQpx6ftl — Jamie Little (@JamieLittleTV) July 11, 2020





