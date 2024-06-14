Noah Gragson fastest in Friday's Cup Series practice at Iowa

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Noah Gragson led the way in Friday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Iowa Speedway, with a best speed of 137.988 mph.

Ty Gibbs (136.559 mph), Alex Bowman (136.334 mph), Justin Haley (136.269 mph) and Chase Elliott (135.881 mph) rounded out the top five.

Ross Chastain (135.799 mph), Harrison Burton (135.782 mph), Denny Hamlin (135.735 mph), Austin Dillon (135. 688 mph)and Chase Briscoe (135.554 mph) completed the top 10.

Christopher Bell was one of several drivers who experienced tire issues. But the driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota suffered the worst damage after Bell crashed hard near the exit of Turn 4.

This story will be updated.