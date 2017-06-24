Noah Gragson earns second Truck Series pole of year for M&M’s 200 at Iowa

Noah Gragson won the pole for the Camping World Truck Series’ M&M’s 200 at Iowa Speedway.

It is Gragson’s second pole of the year after also winning the pole at Martinsville.

The Kyle Busch Motorsports’ driver earned the pole with a speed of 136.151 mph.

The top five for Friday night’s race is completed by Christopher Bell (135.805), Chase Briscoe (135.682), Johnny Sauter (135.327) and last week’s winner, John Hunter Nemechek (135.292).

The M&M’s 200 is set to start at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

