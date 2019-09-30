Noah Gragson drives No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro to fifth-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Noah Gragson placed fifth in the Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, adding 40 points to his season total.

Gragson now sits at No. 7 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff standings with 2088 points. He’s collected eight top-five finishes in 2019.

AJ Allmendinger earned the checkered flag in the race, with Tyler Reddick taking second, and Austin Cindric placing third.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chase Briscoe came away victorious in Stage 1, and Cole Custer took Stage 2.

Gragson qualified in 12th position at 98.455 mph. Gragson still is looking for career win No. 1, but boasts 10 top-five finishes and 22 finishes in the top 10.

Gragson battled 37 other cars in the field and the race saw seven cautions and 14 caution laps. There were seven lead changes before the checkered flag.

Chevrolet added 40 points to its season totals with Allmendinger’s victory. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 1006 points, followed by Toyota in the No. 2 spot with 998. Ford sits at No. 3 with 988 points on the season.

Noah Gragson Driver Page | Race Center