Noah Gragson drives No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro to seventh-place finish at Dover International Speedway

Noah Gragson placed seventh in the Use Your Melon Driver Sober 200 at Dover International Speedway, adding 42 points to his season total.

Gragson now sits at No. 8 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with 3005 points. He’s posted eight top-five finishes in 2019.

Cole Custer took the checkered flag in the race, with Justin Allgaier following in second, and Austin Cindric placing third. Justin Haley brought home fourth place, followed by Chase Briscoe in the No. 5 spot.

Allgaier came away victorious in each of the race’s first two stages.

Gragson qualified in seventh position at 155.736 mph. He’s still looking for career victory No. 1, but owns 10 top-five finishes and 23 finishes in the top 10.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured six cautions and 33 caution laps. There were nine lead changes.

Ford added 40 points to its season totals with Custer’s victory. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 1041 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1028. Toyota sits at No. 3 with 1016 points on the season.

