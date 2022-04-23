Noah Gragson celebrates triple overtime win with burnout
Noah Gragson does a burnout in the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro to celebrate his 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway.
Noah Gragson does a burnout in the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro to celebrate his 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway.
Here is how the field finished behind Noah Gragson in Saturday's Xfinity race at Talladega.
Watch Noah Gragson hold off Jeffrey Earnhardt in the final lap for a triple-overtime Xfinity Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway.
Noah Gragson held off Jeffrey Earnhardt to win Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
TALLADEGA, Ala. — A mere 0.131 seconds is all that separated an Earnhardt from Victory Lane once again at Talladega Superspeedway. On the final overtime restart of Saturday‘s Xfinity Series race, Jeffrey Earnhardt fired off from eighth. He made his way up to fifth by the last lap. And then, as the top five completed […]
The Dash 4 Cash initiative for the NASCAR Xfinity Series awarded its third $100,000 prize of the 2022 campaign Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway RELATED: 2022 Xfinity Series schedule | Every Dash 4 Cash winner The program opened with a qualifying race March 26 at Circuit of The Americas, and the first money race followed April 2 […]
Jeffrey Earnhardt talks with NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver about what racing in the No. 3 car at Talladega means to him.
STORY: Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen were on the offensive as they made their final appeals to the electorate ahead of Sunday's run-off vote. Centrist, pro-European Macron has consistently led the polls against his anti-immigration, eurosceptic challenger, well outside the margins of error.But with abstention expected to be high, ire towards some of Macron's policies and a dislike of his sometimes abrasive style, his re-election is no done deal. Undecided voters will be weighing their fears of what a Le Pen presidency could bring against their anger towards Macron's record.Macron has acknowledged his failure to soothe some of the frustration and dissatisfaction around his efforts at economic and social reform, which he says Le Pen is using to drive her campaign.But he has urged voters to resist what he called the rise of far-right ideology."We should not get used to the rise of far-right ideas. I think there are differences in the democratic, in a republican field, which should face each other off in a local or national election, but there are then differences of values between the categories of these ideas."Le Pen's policies include a ban on Muslim headscarves in public, giving French nationals priority on jobs and benefits, and limiting Europe's rules on cross-border travel. She claims Macron embodies an elitism that has failed ordinary people."In the face of this cold oligarchy, who grab power, in the face of a self-proclaimed, arrogant and moralistic elite, we are the voice and the soul of the silent majority. The overly kind silent majority, a majority that I am calling on to lend their voice, by lending me their votes."A surprise Le Pen win, similar to events such as Brexit and the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, is still possible.On the streets of Paris, uncertainty hangs in the air. "I really don't want Marine Le Pen to be in power. I think she is totally pro-Putin (Russian President Vladimir Putin), and I totally oppose her foreign policy... I also oppose the atmosphere of civil war that she risks putting in place, especially with a hint of racism that has remained despite her efforts of softening her image."In the northern city of Arras, concerns over the far-right have faded."Before I was for Mr. Macron, my ideas corresponded with his. And like many people, I'm disappointed by his mandate. And I want to give a chance to Marine Le Pen. I really support her, with my heart. I studied her background, and she has improved a lot since 2017 when she last ran for president."Four recent surveys published after Wednesday's tense TV debate showed Macron's score as either stable or rising slightly.But they also put the voter turnout rate at between 72% and 74% - potentially the lowest for a presidential run-off since 1969.
Heres everything you need to know about the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.
Noah Gragson describes his team's strategy in securing the lead in triple overtime of the Xfinity Series race at Talladega.
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Read: Today's Richest Athletes in the WorldFind Out: Which Athletes Earn the Most Per Hour? ...
Watch as Christopher Bell snags his second pole win of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season at Talladega Superspeedway.
It was an Earnhardt Saturday in Earnhardt country. Grabbing the lead on a restart in the third overtime, Noah Gragson — driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s JR Motorsports — won the Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway. Gragson beat Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt, who was driving a […]
Here is how the field will be lined up behind pole-sitter Christopher Bell for Sunday's race.
Ian Rapoport said the #49ers never offered Deebo Samuel a contract, and now he doesn't want an offer.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads back to a superspeedway this weekend. Well, THE superspeedway.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell earned his second career NASCAR Cup Series pole position with a lap of 180.928 mph around the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday morning — just edging teammate Martin Truex Jr. by .081 seconds. The all-JGR Toyota front row marks the first time the team has swept top qualifying honors […]
Max Verstappen wins bulk of bonus points in qualifying, while Leclerc extends lead in championship.
Earnhardt starred in Friday's NASCAR Xfinity Series two-round qualifying session, driving the No. 3 for Richard Childress Racing.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join the NASCAR on FOX broadcast team for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
A New York Yankees walk-off victory on Saturday was spoiled by fans throwing trash at Cleveland Guardians outfielders.