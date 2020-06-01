Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones ready to Dash 4 Cash

Noah Gragson and Brandon Jones are among Xfinity Series drivers looking forward to tonight’s Dash 4 Cash qualifying race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The top four finishing full-time Xfinity drivers in tonight’s race will qualify for the first of four Dash 4 Cash races, Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The highest finisher of the four Dash 4 Cash competitors at each race will win a $100,000 bonus.

“I really like the Dash 4 Cash program,” Gragson, who starts ninth tonight, said in a NASCAR teleconference. “I think it’s really cool what Xfinity does for the sport.

“In 2018 I ran three races for Joe Gibbs Racing and was part of three of those Dash 4 Cash races at Richmond, Talladega and Dover. It felt like a different energy, different atmosphere. It’s like everybody was racing that much harder. It was a lot of fun.

“I wasn’t racing full-time (that season), I was just racing for owner points so I couldn’t take part in (the Dash). But if it had been based on owner’s points and not driver points, then I would have won two of the Dash 4 Cash races, at Richmond and Talladega.”

Gragson, driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, has one win, three top-five and four top-10 finishes in this season’s first six Xfinity races.

“I think it’ll be cool and hopefully we’ll be in them,” Gragson said of the Dash 4 Cash events. “Our cars have been strong lately at JR Motorsports and I’m excited for it.”

Jones, driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra, has one win and three top-10 finishes this season.

“I’m excited to get to Bristol,” said Jones, who will start alongside Harrison Burton on the front row tonight. “We’ve had speed to win these races. Can’t be a better way to go to Bristol.

“The Dash for Cash is always fun. I’ve had limited opportunities to be a part of that, so I feel like my chances this year are super strong to get eligible for that. Bristol has always been one of my favorite race tracks. I’ve almost won there a few times in Xfinity and Trucks, as well. I’m looking forward to try to get that checked off my list.”

The Dash 4 Cash races will be:

June 6 – Atlanta Motor Speedway

June 14 – Homestead-Miami Speedway

June 20 – Talladega Superspeedway

The final Dash 4 Cash race will be the next scheduled Xfinity race after Talladega, to be announced when NASCAR reveals the next portion of the revised 2020 schedule.

The winner and the next three highest finishing full-time Xfinity Series drivers at Atlanta will qualify for the next event at Homestead-Miami.

