Katrina Scott is the first visibly pregnant woman to grace the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The former Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year and founder of the fitness app Tone It Up posed in the pages of the magazine in a white swimsuit, with her pregnant belly on full display. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared Scott's photo to its Instagram, along with a message from the influencer, who applauded the magazine for "breaking boundaries" and "speaking directly to all women in an empowering and inclusive voice."