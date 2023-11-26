Noah Fifita’s 527 passing yards vs. ASU sets Arizona single-game program record

Noah Fifita threw for a program record 527 passing yards as No. 15 Arizona football defeated Arizona State by a final score of 59-23 on Saturday, Nov. 25 in Tempe. Fifita completed 30-of-41 pass attempts and tossed four touchdowns against the Sun Devils. Follow Pac-12 football with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.