Rookie Orientation: Noah Fant - The Unmistakable Force Of Speed

Episode 6 of Rookie Orientation profiles spry speedster Noah Fant, who the Denver Broncos hope will add another dimension to their offense, after drafting him with the 20th overall pick.

Matt Harmon takes a closer look at the intriguing tight end rookie, who makes for a… complicated evaluation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Will the areas of Fant’s game that needed a little extra context to analyze - become more clear in the pros?

Leave Us A Rating And Review

SUBSCRIBE to Rookie Orientation

🍎Apple Podcasts🍎

🔊Stitcher🔊

✳️Spotify ✳️