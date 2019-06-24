Rookie Orientation: Noah Fant - The Unmistakable Force Of Speed
Episode 6 of Rookie Orientation profiles spry speedster Noah Fant, who the Denver Broncos hope will add another dimension to their offense, after drafting him with the 20th overall pick.
Matt Harmon takes a closer look at the intriguing tight end rookie, who makes for a… complicated evaluation.
Will the areas of Fant’s game that needed a little extra context to analyze - become more clear in the pros?
