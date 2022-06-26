Noah Fant on if the Seahawks are rebuilding: ‘I don’t see that at all’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Seattle SeahawksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Noah FantLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Seahawks tight end Noah Fant is not buying the "rebuild" label that many are affixing to Seattle's NFL team.
"I see a young team that's hungry, that has a lot of really talented players." pic.twitter.com/O4jiJbcjkD
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 25, 2022
Related
Seahawks pick Kentucky QB prospect in this 2023 NFL mock draft
List
Seahawks: 5 key position battles to watch at 2022 training camp