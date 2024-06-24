Noah Fant near the bottom of PFF’s top-32 tight end rankings for 2024

The Seattle Seahawks are either going to surprise a whole lot of people in 2024, or the average national analyst will be proven right and they’ll be lucky to win eight games. All offseason it seems that Seattle and Mike Macdonald’s new coaching staff have been getting underrated in practically every ranking to be found around the web.

No one seems more bearish about these Seahawks than Pro Football Focus, though. For just one example, whereas they see the 49ers wide receivers as the best in the league, Seattle only came in at No. 10 on their list. They also ranked DK Metcalf only No. 24 in the league at his position and Geno Smith at No. 18 among quarterbacks.

Today we have some fresh outrage for the 12th people, again courtesy of PFF. It seems they are also down on tight end Noah Fant, who they have ranked No. 27 out of their top 32 tight ends in the league this season.

“Fant was held out of the end zone for the first time in his career in 2023. He also saw a career low in yards (414) and receiving grade (64.2).”

2023 was a down year for Fant, but the Seahawks wouldn’t have given him a significant raise if he wasn’t a major part of their plans going forward. Seattle is paying him like a top-10 tight end and they should expect top-10 results. Don’t be surprised if Fant has a career year working under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and by Week 5 we expect this ranking to look pretty silly.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire