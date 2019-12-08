Noah Fant leaves with foot injury

Broncos tight end Noah Fant had the best day of his rookie season, but unfortunately for him, his day could be done.

The team’s first-round draft pick caught four passes for 113 yards and a touchdown, but he was injured with 12:45 remaining.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He limped off with a foot injury and was carted to the locker room from the sideline.

The Broncos list Fant as questionable to return, but it seems unlikely with Denver holding a 38-17 lead.

Fant initially hurt his foot in a preseason game against the 49ers, but he has played every game this season.