Noah Fant: I don’t really feel pressure

The Broncos have struggled to find the right footing offensively in recent seasons and much of the focus on turning that around has been on the quarterback position.

Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler and Case Keenum all started games while the team was missing the playoffs the last three seasons, but Joe Flacco and Drew Lock are the new hope at the position. All of that focus can cloud the need for the other 10 players on the field to play at a high level as well.

One of those 10 players this year is going to be first-round pick Noah Fant. The tight end has moved right into the first team and the hope in Denver is that he can bring more playmaking ability to the offense.

“I don’t really feel pressure,” Fant said, via KUSA. “I feel like my expectations for myself are pretty high. I feel like when my expectations for myself exceed everyone else’s, I don’t really feel pressure from everyone else. But that’s back by my work ethic and what I do out here every day and pushing myself.”

Rookie tight ends have often struggled as they transition from college to the pros. The Broncos will be much better off if Fant can find a way to buck that trend.