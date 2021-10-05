Noah Fant: We’re comfortable with both Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock

With Teddy Bridgewater in the concussion protocol, there’s some uncertainty about who will be behind center for the Broncos when they take on the Steelers this weekend.

Head coach Vic Fangio said on Monday that it’s possible Denver’s starting quarterback could practice in a limited capacity on Thursday. But it’s unclear if that will actually be the case.

So Drew Lock, the Broncos’ starter last year who lost the training camp QB competition, could end up back in the saddle against Pittsburgh.

Tight end Noah Fant said on Monday that the team is used to Lock if he has to play.

“It’s the same approach we had in camp,” Fant said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “We didn’t know who the quarterback was going to be. We’re comfortable with both of them. … We ran the same game plan [Sunday with Lock]. That’s the game plan we prepared for during the week and we just kind of kept with it. Obviously, we have to improve and try to put some more points on the board.”

Entering the game after halftime, Lock finished the loss to Baltimore 12-of-21 for 113 yards with an interception.

“I just think he was like the rest of our offense,” Fangio said. “We weren’t good enough offensively the entire game. It can be tough [to go in at halftime], obviously, when you’re thrown in there cold, but he has to be able to do that.”

Last year, Lock compiled a 4-9 record as a starter, completing 57 percent of his passes for 2,933 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. In four games, Bridgewater has completed 72 percent of his passes for 892 yards with five touchdowns and no picks.

